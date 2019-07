Living Legend is the seventh episode of Beyond the Moon, and the first of our new videos in the WRBL exclusive series.

WRBL’s Mikhaela Singleton was able to get an exclusive interview with Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise during his visit to Columbus in June in a run up to the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary this week.

Watch now to hear directly from Haise as he shares his thoughts on the Apollo missions and the future of space flight.