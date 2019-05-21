Beyond the Moon

Beyond the Moon: Singularity

Posted: May 19, 2019 01:34 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 09:29 AM EDT

Singularity is the sixth episode of WRBL's digital exclusive series "Beyond the Moon," which covers a variety of topics in the field of space science. Singularity covers the topic of black holes and the Event Horizon telescope, which recently rendered a picture of a black hole for the first time.

For this episode, we are joined by Dr. Rosa Williams, a professor of Astronomy and the Mead Observatory Director.

