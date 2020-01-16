Alabama Attorney General presents 2019 Safe School Award to Lee Scott Academy

Auburn, Alabama (WRBL) A school in Auburn received special recognition in the state for its excellence in safety.

School Board Counselors and city leaders gathered at the Lee Scott Academy located on Academy Drive this morning.

Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall presented the 20-19 Safe School Award.

Marshall spoke on the city’s excellent commitment to local law enforcement and thanked older students for setting a positive example for the youth.

Eleven other public and private schools in the state were awarded.

News 3 spoke with the Head of the School who says it’s an honor to have the school recognized for its safety practices for students.

“This is a commitment and they’ve recognized what we do so it’s been a great form of celebration within our staff,” says Stan Cox, Head of Lee Scott Academy.

“Lee Scott has been a shining example of the comprehensive nature of their plan to the integration of public safety of the school, but also the fact that the school and students themselves take this very seriously,” says Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall says there were a total of 124 schools that were reviewed for the award.