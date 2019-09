COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) St. James CME Church invites the community to attend a special service on Thursday evening in downtown Columbus.

The “Heal our Land Community Prayer Vigil and Rally” will be held at 11th and Bay Streets on Thursday, September 12, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

The church says its goal is to bring together people of all religions and backgrounds to unify in the fight against crime.