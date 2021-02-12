 

Countdown to Daytona: NASCAR driver Ross Chastain ready to race after riding with the Thunderbirds

Big Race - Daytona

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte are bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona — streaming at 1 p.m. ET live from the track — FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and FOX 46’s Josh Simms will take a look back at the Duel Qualifying races which were won by Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon. Bubba Wallace in the new No. 23 car had a chance to win which was a strong debut for 23XI racing.

Ross Chastain, the driver of the No. 42 car, will be the live guest at today’s show. He’ll talk about his qualifying race, look ahead to the Daytona 500 and tell us about his ride with the famous Thunderbirds high above Daytona.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 65° 47°

Saturday

51° / 45°
Rain
Rain 88% 51° 45°

Sunday

55° / 49°
Showers
Showers 55% 55° 49°

Monday

61° / 39°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 71% 61° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 35°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 50° 35°

Wednesday

57° / 53°
Rain
Rain 60% 57° 53°

Thursday

65° / 36°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 70% 65° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
60°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
58°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
57°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

54°

9 PM
Showers
39%
54°

53°

10 PM
Showers
45%
53°

53°

11 PM
Showers
51%
53°

52°

12 AM
Showers
58%
52°

52°

1 AM
Rain
73%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
84%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
91%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
91%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
88%
50°

50°

6 AM
Rain
93%
50°

49°

7 AM
Rain
89%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
83%
48°

48°

9 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

10 AM
Rain
78%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
86%
49°

50°

12 PM
Rain
68%
50°

50°

1 PM
Showers
52%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories