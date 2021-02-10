 

Countdown to Daytona: Daytona International Speedway president breaks down 2021 season

Big Race - Daytona

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8/FOX 46) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte are bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona — streaming at 1 p.m. ET live from the track — FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and FOX 46’s Will Kunkel talk with Chip Wile, president of the Daytona International Speedway. Wile will break down the 2021 race season and how they plan to keep race fans safe at the track. 

Connolly and Kunkel will also recap the CLASH race from Tuesday night and talk to the two drivers who crashed into each other on the last lap. 

Lastly, Connolly and Kunkel will preview the Daytona 500 qualifying process, which starts Wednesday night at 7 p.m.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 70° 58°

Thursday

71° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 71° 59°

Friday

62° / 50°
Showers
Showers 50% 62° 50°

Saturday

57° / 45°
Rain
Rain 68% 57° 45°

Sunday

54° / 45°
Showers
Showers 37% 54° 45°

Monday

57° / 41°
Showers
Showers 56% 57° 41°

Tuesday

51° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 51° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
5%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
68°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
69°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

2 AM
Foggy
10%
59°

59°

3 AM
Foggy
13%
59°

59°

4 AM
Foggy
23%
59°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

59°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

61°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
64°

67°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories