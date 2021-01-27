 

Daytona 500 to be held with ‘limited’ fans in 2021 amid pandemic

Big Race - Daytona

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – Daytona International Speedway announced the 63rd Annual Daytona 500 will have a limited number of fans due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile in a recent announcement. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance.”

As a result of the seating-capacity limitations, the Speedway will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the 2021 Daytona 500.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing.

