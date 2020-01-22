Metro Narcotics Task Force to add gang investigations to focus

There are major changes coming for the Metro Narcotics Task Force, which was established more than 30 years ago.

In addition to pursuing drug cases, the multi-agency force will also shift focus to work gang cases in Columbus, Phenix City, Russell County, and Harris County, multiple sources tell News 3.

The Metro Narcotics Task Force will now be called the Metro Narcotics and Gang Task Force. The change comes as law enforcement officials say there is a connection to drug and gang activity in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The shift in focus will be announced later this afternoon at a news conference in the Columbus Public Safety Building.

The agency is made up of officers from the Columbus Police Department, Phenix City Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office pulled out of the organization last year.

The task force will also work with local prosecutors to get the cases through the judicial system, sources tell News 3.

WRBL News 3 will have more on this story as it develops throughout the day.

