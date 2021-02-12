 

Ty Dillon suffers heartbreak at Duels, misses Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line in front of Bubba Wallace (23) to win the second of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, early Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ty Dillon was one of four drivers competing for the final two open spots in qualifying races for the Daytona 500.

He finished sixth in the first race behind Ryan Preece. That was not good enough to beat out Austin Cindric for an open driver spot in the 500.

Cindric advanced because he had a better qualifying time than Dillon. Dillon needed to beat out open drivers Preece and Cindric to make the Daytona 500.

Dillon was trying to make the field with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Dillon spent four seasons driving for Germain Racing but lost his ride when lack of sponsorship led the team to close.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 48°
Showers
Showers 89% 61° 48°

Saturday

52° / 45°
Rain
Rain 85% 52° 45°

Sunday

56° / 49°
AM Rain
AM Rain 65% 56° 49°

Monday

61° / 39°
Rain
Rain 74% 61° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 51° 34°

Wednesday

55° / 52°
Showers
Showers 57% 55° 52°

Thursday

67° / 37°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 70% 67° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

10 AM
Light Rain
76%
59°

60°

11 AM
Showers
57%
60°

61°

12 PM
Few Showers
36%
61°

61°

1 PM
Showers
62%
61°

61°

2 PM
Rain
89%
61°

61°

3 PM
Showers
55%
61°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
59°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

56°

8 PM
Few Showers
34%
56°

55°

9 PM
Showers
42%
55°

55°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
55°

54°

11 PM
Showers
37%
54°

53°

12 AM
Showers
41%
53°

53°

1 AM
Showers
57%
53°

53°

2 AM
Light Rain
67%
53°

52°

3 AM
Rain
77%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
82%
52°

51°

5 AM
Rain
92%
51°

50°

6 AM
Rain
83%
50°

50°

7 AM
Rain
85%
50°

49°

8 AM
Rain
85%
49°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories