AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, a group of hair stylists in Auburn at Glamspot Beauty Lounge are exploring the history of Black hair in the nation.

The evolution of natural hair in today’s society has taken on a whole new meaning.

The history of styled braids dates back centuries ago, and was weaved into black culture when African-American’s were enslaved.

Natural hair stylist Krishua Edwards spoke on how this history connects with her work today.

“When it comes to braids that were something we were able to bring with us from Africa from the very beginning, to the pressing comb where we had to assemble it into American culture. So, we had to learn how to play the American game and when the Afro came and the return to natural movement came about, we learned how to embrace our kinks and our curls and our locks again,” said Edwards.

In March of 2022, black men and women moved closer to being able to freely wear their hair in any style while in the workplace or at school, as the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Crown Act. This act stands for Creating a respectful and open world for natural

hair.

While the bill has yet to pass the senate, if the crown act were to go in effect, it would prohibit a person from being discriminated by others and debunk some of the misconceptions about ethnic hair.

Several states have enacted their own passing of the Crown Act. However, Georgia and Alabama are not on this list.

Glamspot Beauty Lounge owner Tashira Watson says she wants their clients to feel accepted, regardless of the hair that grows out of their scalp. Watson offers hair education class for trans-racial families.

Barbershops and salons continue to be a place of solace and refuge from daily stress of life.