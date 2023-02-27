COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is announcing details for the annual Brewer Elementary Black History Production, referred to this year as “School Daze: A Walk Through the 80s.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m., staff will join with students to teach performing arts such as acting, poetry, step, ballet and contemporary dance. Formerly held at Brewer Elementary School itself, this year’s event is being held at Hardaway High School to accommodate growing attendance.

The school district says the intent is to provide students with a healthy emotional outlet, a positive behavior incentive and constructive activities promoting confidence, discipline and emotional regulation.