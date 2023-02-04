COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— February is Black History Month, and Feb. 9, 2023, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is set to host their 3rd Annual Black History Panel Discussion at the Columbus Civic Center.

The discussion is set to go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year’s panelists are Norman Hardman, Dr. Asante’ Hilts, Oz Roberts, and Councilwoman Toyia Tucker.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Dr. Hilts and Councilwoman Tucker joined News 3 in studio to highlight key topics they plan on discussing this upcoming Thursday. Take a listen.