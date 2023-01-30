LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named a “border czar” for the state during a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas.

Abbott said the new Texas border czar position is “a full-time job that requires a leader whose only focus is responding to President Biden’s open border policies.”

Abbott said: “To fulfill that mission. We found the right person for the job in Mike Banks. Mike Banks is an award-winning Border Patrol agent. He has held important Border Patrol leadership positions for more than 20 years, serving under four presidents. He has served on the border here in the Rio Grande Valley, as well as in Arizona and California and at the United States Border Patrol headquarters in Washington DC. He retired from the Border Patrol about 10 days ago. Mike has seen firsthand the struggles of ranchers and communities caused by open borders. He understands the dangerous impact that Mexican drug cartels have on our country; the human trafficking, the drug running and well as the smuggling of deadly drugs like fentanyl. He’s worked with mayors and other governmental leaders in both the United States and Mexico. He has collaborated with the United States military, ICE, the National Guard, DPS, as well as local law enforcement. Mike will work in the Office of Governor for the state of Texas and report directly to me. He will be headquartered in the border region in Weslaco, Texas. He will travel frequently up and down around the state as needed. Mike will tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe. He will work on things like the surge operation like we used in El Paso last month. He will collaborate with the National Guard and DPS as well as other state agencies, along with local officials and landowners on other border security measures, and it will work with the facilities commission to accelerate the building of the border wall in Texas. Texas. We’re not gonna stand idly by while the Biden administration refuses to enforce the immigration laws as our borders are. Mike Banks will work with stakeholders and communities, law enforcement on the streets to enforce the laws on the books and drive down illegal crossings. He has a proven record of going toe-to-toe with the cartels and winning now, he will bring that winning record to help protect Texas from Biden’s open border policies.

The 2 p.m. CST news conference was at the segment being built on rural farmlands in the tiny town of Los Indios, Texas, in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley, about a 30-minute drive west of Brownsville.

Steel bollards, left, that were government surplus from the Trump-era border wall are being used by Texas, which is building a state-owned border wall with the same design as the federal wall about 30 miles west of Brownsville, Texas, in the tiny town of Los Indios, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photos)

Border Report last week visited the site and spoke with locals who said they have not been consulted on the border wall, nor know how long the segment will be.

Rick Cavasos, an alderman and former mayor of Los Indios, told Border Report that city officials have not been invited to the governor’s event, but plan to attend any way.

Scheduled to attend the event with Abbott are: Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw; Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department; and Texas Facilities Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, the agency overseeing the border barrier contracts.

Border Report will be at Monday’s news conference. Look for an update later today.