Advocacy groups to Biden: Be a ‘border hero’ and end wall construction immediately

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Several organizations and community leaders are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to halt work on the border wall immediately after taking office.

They are asking that “not another foot of wall” be constructed urging him to be a “border hero.”

“Show us that you care, and we matter,” said Tricia Cortez, executive director of the Rio Grande International Study Center. “Honor your word, this is your opportunity to keep your promise to our border communities and to this country that not another foot of Trump’s disastrous wall will be built during your administration.”

Some, including Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona, also want areas in wall construction zones to be restored.

“The damage has been severe to habitat, severe to wildlife, severe to cultural resources and to the economic vitality of borderlands,” Grijalva said.

The Kumeyaay Nation based in San Diego County says the wall construction has trampled on sacred and ancestral lands.

“Our people’s sacred sites, cremation sites have been overrun, so they could put up this border wall up,” said Dr. Stan Rodriguez of the Kumeyaay Nation. “The impact that it’s had on our culture has been devastating, over our sacred mountains cutting through our sites.”

Rodriguez says Biden needs to follow through and halt construction.

“President Biden, keep your word, we are waiting, we are waiting.”

