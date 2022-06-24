Despite going along with party lines, members of Congress agree ruling will deeply impact American society

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – House members who represent West Texas and Southern New Mexico reacted along party lines to Friday’s historic Supreme Court abortion ruling. One thing they agreed upon is the ruling will deeply impact American society.

“It is a dark day in America when a Supreme Court ruling ensures the generations that follow ours will have fewer rights than we enjoy now,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. “Striking down Roe v. Wade overturns 50 years of precedent and strips women of their reproductive freedom and control of their own bodies, lives, and futures.”

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales. (Border Report graphic)

But U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, celebrated the decision that basically lets states legislate on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

“Millions more will get to experience the beautiful gift from God that is life on Earth,” Gonzales tweeted under the hashtag #LifeWins.

He said Roe v. Wade has deprived of life 62 million unborn children and praised the U.S. Supreme Court majority for “standing up for the unborn.” He also asked for prayers for the Supreme Court justices who struck down Roe v. Wade who may face death threats.

Escobar said the case that set a new abortion precedent, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a “blatant attack on the rights of the American” people by an activist Court she referred to as Republican Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plaything.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mexico

“House Democrats will continue the fight to ensure every woman has the freedom to make personal decisions with those they love and trust without politicians trying to control them,” Escobar said. “I implore my colleagues in the Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act with heightened urgency to enshrine access to abortion care into law in our country.”

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mexico, whose district includes the entire New Mexico-Mexico border, said the fight over abortion gets down to the state level.

“In Dobbs, (the Supreme Court) has finally returned the question of abortion to the 50 states and restored the democratic right of Americans to defend the unborn. Now, it is our responsibility as Americans to build a society where every mother and her child are protected, supported, and loved,” she tweeted Friday.