Border Patrol agent seen on TikTok buying tamales from vendor on Mexican side of border barrier

Border Report Tour

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — (Border Report) — A Border Patrol agent was caught on camera buying tamales from a vendor who was working on the south side of the border barrier on the east side of Tijuana.

The vendor is seen reaching through an opening in the wall and handing the on-duty agent tamales, though it’s unclear what type they were.

You can hear the vendor say in Spanish “If you don’t like them you don’t have to pay me, taste them first.”

The TikTok video was taken by a passerby in a car and was posted by a news service run by journalist Alfredo Alvarez in Tijuana.

It’s not clear whether the unidentified agent violated any laws, although a CBP official called the action “inappropriate.”

The Border Patrol has said it is looking into the matter but has yet to provide a formal response.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 80° 59°

Friday

77° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 57°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 58°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories