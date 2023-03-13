UPDATE: Traffic is now flowing both ways at Paso Del Norte Bridge, according to CBP.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple El Paso law enforcement agencies responded to the Paso Del Norte Bridge to assist Customs and Border Protection Sunday afternoon.

CBP officers say they “implemented port hardening measures” by temporarily preventing northbound traffic at the Paso Del Norte Bridge after a large group of people gathered on the Mexican side of the border.

CBP officials say the large group approached the international line “posing a threat to make mass entry.” Physical barriers were used to restrict entry at the bridge. There is currently no traffic being processed as of 5 p.m., according to officials.

Large groups were also present at the Stanton Bridge and the Bridge of the Americas which caused temporary disruptions, leading to the use of barricades by CBP officials.

According to CPB, the use of barricades has been lifted at the Stanton Bridge and the Bridge of Americas. However, there is currently no traffic being processed at the Paso Del Norte Border.

According to multiple sources, migrants were trying to force their way across the bridge into the United States.

“This is the type of event that doesn’t help them (migrants),” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

“It doesn’t help the migrant make their case. I know that they’re tired of waiting and all that, but this type of thing just doesn’t help their case,” Cuellar added. “Even the president is saying, now, ‘Let’s have ’em come in in an orderly process,’ you know. What they’re doing, trying to rush through, doesn’t help their case one bit at all. It does become a little frustrating.”

Cuellar is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.