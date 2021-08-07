Drug addicts, homeless people infiltrating migrant camp just south of California

A makeshift camp of migrants sits at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from U.S. President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants who set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor false hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The makeshift migrant camp just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry between Tijuana and San Diego, home to mostly Central American migrants, is now being infiltrated by people experiencing homelessness and those with drug addictions according to José Luis Pérez Canchola, Director of Tijuana’s Migrant Care office.

“There’s a growing number of homeless people who normally hang around a nearby river canal who have been moving into the campsite,” Pérez Canchola said. “This is making the situation even worse with more risks for immigrant families at the site.”

According to Pérez Canchola, there’s no way of knowing the exact number of homeless people who are now camping out amongst the migrants and says it would be hard to carry out such a survey.

“It’s impossible. No one has taken on this task. It’s complicated gaining access to the tents to ask. There’s violent people who will assault you, but police should be taking note — this is becoming a dangerous place for families. There’s also drug use.”

Pérez Canchola wants federal authorities to take necessary measures to figure out who is coming and going from the camp since it’s on federal land.

“Some have left the camp and have gone across to the United States, some have left for shelters around the city, but more and more people keep showing up.”

During the last few months, Pérez Canchola estimates 400 to 500 families have made it north of the border with some already working in the U.S. in agriculture and factories, but other migrants continue showing up at the camp taking their place with an estimated 1,500 now living at the campsite.