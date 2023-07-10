Reports: Organized criminals came to demand 'tax,' poured gasoline and started blazed while people still inside

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – An intentional fire at a warehouse in Toluca, Mexico, has left eight people dead and sent two others to the hospital with severe burns, multiple Mexican media outlets reported.

Armed men arrived at the warehouse early on Monday, to commit a robbery and set fire to one of the shops while people were still inside, TV Azteca reported.

Other media outlets said the men were part of an organized criminal gang who came to demand a “tax” from the merchants. Shortly afterward, the men doused the locale with gasoline and set it on fire, according to the reports.

Firefighters came and doused the flames, but the smoke engulfed the entire produce warehouse complex, according to videos posted on social media.

The Mexico City news portal Milenio reported four security guards were detained for questioning.