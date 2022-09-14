SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Raúl Enríquez Arámbula, arguably the Tijuana Xolos most successful player ever, is now in U.S. custody accused of trying to smuggle two women in his SUV through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry early Sunday morning.

Enríquez, who last played for the Xolos in 2013, is the team’s all-time leading scorer.

On Monday, he was charged in San Diego federal court with immigrant smuggling.

According to the complaint, Enríquez was arrested around 5 a.m. Sunday after trying to enter the U.S. with two undocumented migrants aboard his vehicle.

He reportedly told a CBP officer he was on his way to California to play soccer.

Raul Enriquez Arambula of Tijuana controls the ball during a match between Atlas and Tijuana as part of the Clausura 2013 – Liga MX at Jalisco Stadium on March 03, 2013 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Cioran Castañeda/LatinContent via Getty Images)

During the conversation, the officer used his flashlight to light up the back of Enríquez’s Cadillac SUV and discovered two women hiding under a blanket.

Both of the women are said to be Mexican citizens who did not have the proper documents to enter the U.S.

According to the complaint, Enríquez denied knowing the women were in his car.

In that same complaint, the women reportedly told investigators the former soccer star warned them they were five minutes away from crossing the border.

They also stated they had made smuggling arrangements with people they did not know and had agreed to pay between $15,000 and $18,500 once they were successfully north of the border.

Enríquez retired from professional soccer in 2018 and lives in Tijuana.

He is due back in court on Thursday for a bail review and to see if he might be released from custody.