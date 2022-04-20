EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A group of House Republicans will tour the border and meet with border officials on April 25 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, the congressional delegation plans to spend the day in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector and speak with members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Army National Guard.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Gonzales’ office, the lawmakers will hear directly how border officials and Guard members “are handling the border security crisis they are facing, and how they are preparing for the situation to worsen once Title 42 is eliminated.”

Title 42 is a federal mandate that has allowed border agents to expel newly arrived migrants 1.8 million times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration says the order is ending on May 23.

The delegation will also meet with members of the community “whose safety, livelihoods and businesses continue to be jeopardized due to the border crisis.”

The delegation includes House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York; U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Mississippi; U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tennessee; and U.S. Blake Moore, R-Utah.

They plan to speak with reporters at about 1:45 CST Monday.