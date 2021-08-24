Juarez mayor-elect to meet with El Paso business leaders

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso business leaders will meet Juarez’s mayor-elect on Wednesday to talk about binational business opportunities between the two cities now and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz Perez Cuellar is the scheduled guest at the El Paso Central Business Association’s noon luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel, 600 El Paso St. The mayor-elect is a lawyer and entrepreneur with family ties to El Paso.

“His vision and expertise in the importance of cross-border economics in our region will serve to bring El Paso and Juarez closer together to help us realize our strategic opportunities for the border,” the CBA said in a news release announcing the event.

Downtown El Paso businesses have suffered great losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as border travel restrictions have kept most Mexicans from coming across to shop since March 2020.

Local officials on both sides of the border have lobbied their federal governments for a prompt resumption of everyday activities. However, the restrictions were recently extended through Sept. 21 due rising hospitalization rates and a spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the Delta variant.

Elected in June, Perez Cuellar takes office on Sept. 10. In an earlier interview with Border Report, the mayor-elect said he wants to strengthen economic ties and investment opportunities between his city, El Paso, Las Cruces and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

“We want people to be feeling safe and we want them to come here. We want the economy of Juarez to grow and we need our neighbors in El Paso, Las Cruces and all the region to come,” Perez Cuellar said.

The CBA last invited a mayor of Juarez to speak at its event in February 2020. Back then, Armando Cabada talked about efforts to revamp Juarez Avenue and match El Paso’s “Walk of Lights” project with a “Paseo de las Luces” of its own.

For more information on the luncheon, email administrator@elpasocba.com