McAllen, Texas (Border Report) — A Texas man was arrested Thursday at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on an outstanding felony warrant for a dog attack involving death, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The 33-year-old man arrived from Mexico at the bridge when an officer matched him with an outstanding warrant from Aransas County, Texas. He is wanted in connection with the death of a man in Rockport, Texas, who died after being attacked by dogs.

The man is charged with attack by dog involving death, which is a second-degree felony in Texas.

He is in the Hidalgo County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Aransas County.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States and we are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.