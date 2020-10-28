Mother allegedly straps 13-year-old son with meth, fentanyl in failed smuggling attempt

Border Report Tour

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized several bundles of methamphetamine and fentanyl strapped to the body of a 13-year-old boy. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A mother “used” her 13-year-old son to smuggle meth and fentanyl across the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Officials said the 31-year-old woman was traveling into the U.S. from Mexico with her 13-, 12- and 5-year-old.

CBP officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso referred the family vehicle to a secondary inspection when a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the front-passenger seat, where the boy was sitting.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized several bundles of methamphetamine and fentanyl strapped to the body of a 13-year-old boy.

CBP officers said the boy had a square-shaped item protruding from his back that turned out to be bundles of meth and fentanyl strapped to the boy’s body.

“Smugglers will use any method they can to attempt to smuggle drugs,” Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in this case, a mother used her 13-year-old son in her attempt to deceive CBP Officers.”

The bundles contained 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.10 pounds of fentanyl.

CBP officers arrested the woman and turned over to authorities to face charges for the failed smuggling attempt.

A family member took the three children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Cloudy and windy with rain overnight
Cloudy and windy with rain overnight 90% 82° 74°

Thursday

79° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 79° 52°

Friday

68° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 52°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 55°

Sunday

72° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 72° 42°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
75°

76°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

76°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
76°

76°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
76°

76°

6 AM
Rain
80%
76°

76°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
76°

75°

8 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

9 AM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

10 AM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

11 AM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

12 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

1 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories