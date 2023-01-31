SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border officials have erected a tent facility to process migrants near San Diego.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday announced the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, California, to “safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody” in the San Diego Sector.

The new facility is on Pogo Road next to the Brown Field Municipal Airport, about 3 miles from the border.

CBP said the 130,786-square-foot facility has a holding capacity of approximately 500.

It is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and has areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.

Soft-sided facility processing area in Otay Mesa, CA.

Soft-sided facility intake area in Otay Mesa, CA

Aerial view of the soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, CA.

The facility is similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities.

Earlier this month, CBP opened a soft-sided migrant processing facility in Northeast El Paso, Texas.

That new facility on U.S. Highway 54 can process up to 1,000 migrants apprehended in the El Paso Sector, which runs from Hudspeth County in Far West Texas to the New Mexico-Arizona state line.

The new facility, which national media reports have described as a football field-sized white tent, will complement the U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center at Hondo Pass, also in Northeast El Paso.

Border Report reached out to CBP and asked for access to the facility but was told that the agency would “not be able to facilitate this request.”

CBP provided video of the facility while it was under construction and video of the inside once it was completed.