EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas.

“USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been named Chief of RGV Sector,” a spokesman from the Rio Grande Valley Sector told Border Report.

According to The Washington Examiner, an internal Border Patrol memo informed the agency’s top leadership on Thursday that Chavez would be taking over for RGV Chief Brian Hastings in the nation’s busiest region for illegal immigration.

Chavez is the only female Hispanic sector chief in the federal agency charged with patrolling the nation’s land borders. She is a Texas native and began her career in law enforcement in the Lone Star State prior to joining the Border Patrol. She has been with the agency for 27 years.