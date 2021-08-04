Report: Defense secretary plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense. That’s according to three people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the selection hadn’t been formally announced. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops, according to a report from CBS News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the U.S. could see more than two million cases over the next month, fueled by the Delta variant, which now accounts for 93% of all COVID-19 cases, according to CBS.

The report comes shortly after the Associated Press reported that the vaccine will also be required for all foreign travelers to the U.S.

