The weekend forecast will put a smile on your face, and a tropical disturbance remains off-shore

The forecast is looking great this weekend! A bit more humidity and heat. Literally no changes for the exception that we will not see as many 90s as previously thought. Sun and afternoon clouds will increase each afternoon. By Sunday there will be a spotty shower or two, while the energy from this front moves eastward.

High pressure weakens, Monday then we can expect a few showers and storms but not too much rainfall. Tuesday we’ll cool down into the upper 70s to 80 and it’ll be breezy and Sunny Tuesday.

Tropics: The tropical disturbance over the next 48 hours has a higher confidence level to 80% of becoming a named storm, which would be Arthur. Models indicate a land falling hurricane off the North Carolina Coast.