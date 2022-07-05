Grandfather originally from Morelos, Mexico, is one of six killed by gunman; two other Mexicans among wounded, Foreign Ministry says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government said that a 76-year-old citizen of Mexico was one of six people shot dead Monday by a gunman during the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Another two Mexican citizens were wounded in the shooting.

“Unfortunately, we have confirmed that a Mexican national died of a gunshot wound in Highland Park, Illinois,” Roberto Velasco Alvarez, head of the North American Unit for Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, said on social media. “Our sincere condolences to all the people who lost their lives in this attack. Also, two persons of Mexican origin are among the wounded.”

Nicolás Toledo

Velasco said that the Mexican consulate in Chicago remains in contact with authorities in Illinois for developments in the investigation and with relatives of the Mexican families affected to render support.

Mexican officials identified the deceased as Nicolás Toledo, originally of Morelos, Mexico. U.S. authorities and news media initially identified him as Nicholas Toledo.

His family told CBS News-Chicago Toledo had been visiting for about a month.

“Please pray for my family and all that were shot. My grandfather is one of the people shot dead at the Highland Park parade. Please hold your family tight and appreciate every moment with your loved ones,” Kimberly Rangel, Toledo’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook.

The names of the other two Mexican citizens hurt in the attack were not immediately available Tuesday.

In addition to the six fatalities, 26 people were injured in the event. A 22-year-old man, Robert E. Crimo III, has been arrested in connection with the shooting