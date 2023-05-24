Business On Your Side: Goodwill Today

Goodwill Today is where we spotlight the great works that Goodwill does in our Community…

Youth Career and Training

In this segment we are joined by Jack Warden, President and CEO of Goodwill Southern Rives. Tune in into the services Goodwill overs for the youth in our Community!

Anyone is eligible to receive free services via one of nine career centers and four training centers, to find a training or career center near you visit here.

Goodwill Industries

WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the opportunity to meet with Goodwill Industries’, Julie Bennett, about the recent collaboration between Goodwill and Construction Ready.

Goodwill Industries – Southern Rivers has partnered with Construction Ready to prepare people of the valley for a career in construction. The program is absolutely free and training is complete in just 20 days. This program is designed to educate, train, and prepare its students for a lucrative career—not just a job— in construction. Registration for this program ends September 16th and classes are set to begin October 3rd.

Any person interested should visit www.goodwillsr.org/constructionready to register and learn more!

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers

Business on Your Side was excited to host Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers. Julie Bennett, Director of Communications, announced their new campaign, CREATE. A way to celebrate the creativity of Goodwill shoppers, CREATE is a platform to highlight artists, creatives, influencers, hobbyists, and resellers. From fashion to home décor, show off what you have created with items you bought from Goodwill. Throughout the month of September, upload your upcycled content (which include Goodwill purchased items) and you could be highlighted on the CREATE blog.

Andrew Harper, a Goodwill Influencer, was here to show his upcycled thrifted leather jacket. With high quality acrylic paint, imagination, and talent, Andrew created an incredible one-of-a-kind jacket. Andrew is a pro thrifter and his YouTube channel, REISSUED, shows his many astonishing transformations. Go check it out and get inspired.

Go to the Goodwill CREATE blog and upload your own one-of-a-kind works of art. Maybe you will be highlighted on the CREATE blog. The contest lasts throughout September. Good luck!

By shopping at Goodwill, you not only find great bargains to use exactly as you find them or as a jumping off point to upcycle into something new, but your purchases also create jobs and opportunities in your community.