Alabama and Georgia Airbnb hosts make millions in 2018

If you have ever needed a second job without the boss, hours or travel, Airbnb may be the answer that you’ve been looking for. Airbnb stands for “Air Bed & Breakfast”, and there are over 300 hosts all over Georgia and Alabama that have been renting their homes to travelers.

Hosts in rural states earned a reported total of $316 million in 2018 by renting their homes through Airbnb.

48 percent of Alabama hosts reported that using Airbnb helped them keep their homes, collectively earning $32 million in 2018 and $18 million through May 2019.

Muscogee county hosts earned a total of $1.4 million in 2018 and hosted 14 thousand guests.

Out of the 2.4 million guests that traveled to the rural states of America, 220,000 stayed in Alabama homes. As of May of this year, there have been 126,000.

“In 2008, Airbnb was founded in the midst of the Great Recession as a way for people to turn what is their greatest expense – their home – into a means to cover basic household expenses, pay the rent or mortgage, avoid eviction and foreclosure, or to save for retirement,” said Lisa Cohen, at Airbnb,

Right now, there are 248 stays listed for Columbus, Ga, 256 listed for Phenix City, Ala., 261 listed for Opelika, Ala. and 22 listed for Buena Vista, Ga. These numbers may have some overlap as the Airbnb lists areas that are in close proximity to the target city.