Auburn Minutes: Major changes coming for Chick-Fil-A on Magnolia

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn City Council took the following actions during its 12th meeting of the year on June 18:

This year’s Fourth of July Celebration is coming up.

For the 19th year, Briggs & Stratton presented a $10,000 check to the City to sponsor the annual Fourth of July Celebration. Thanks to the company’s support, Parks and Recreation is able to put on an exciting, quality and fun-filled event that is free to the entire community.

Another year of improvements are in the works after the adoption of the Community Development Block Grant 2019 Annual Action Plan.

The Council approved an Action Plan that dedicates funds from the Community Development Block Grant to services benefiting low- to moderate-income residents in Auburn. The City received $592,783 to carry out the goals in the 2019 Action Plan. Those goals include constructing new housing; resurfacing streets; providing youth, senior and family programs; preventing homelessness and repairing housing.

The Chick-Fil-A drive-thru on Magnolia Avenue will be reconstructed as part of a proposed development.

The Council approved a conditional use request for the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru on Magnolia Avenue. This request is related to a proposed project that would redevelop the existing Chick-Fil-A and adjacent properties to the east and north. The project will include an expanded drive-thru that the public would be able to enter from Thomas Street or Toomer Street and exit onto Magnolia Avenue. The project also includes planned pedestrian improvements and would help improve traffic flow on Magnolia Avenue.

The council also:

Recognized Auburn High School’s Girls Golf team and Girls and Boys Track Team for their outstanding 2019 seasons.

Announced vacancies on the Library Board and Greenspace Advisory Board.

Approved an agreement to provide an additional school resource officer for Auburn City Schools.

Approved a mutual aid agreement with the U.S. Army, Fort Benning and other political subdivisions in East Alabama and West Georgia to provide or receive assistance when requested.

Updated the City of Auburn Fire Code.

Meeting minutes and an audio recording of the meeting will be posted at auburnalabama.org/agenda. Mayor Ron Anders’ recap of the meeting will be posted at youtube.com/CityofAuburnAL and facebook.com/CityofAuburnAL. The next council meeting will be held on July 2.