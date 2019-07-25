Did the Equifax breach leave you exposed? Check your numbers, get $125

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following a data breach that exposed the social security numbers of millions of Americans, the credit bureau that exposed the information will now spend millions to pay them back.

Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after they exposed the information of about 147 million people.

Close to 5 million Georgians may have become vulnerable in the Equifax breach.

Almost 2.3 million Alabama residents were hit in the breach.

A total of $425 million will go to directly helping individuals hit by the breach. Of that “Georgia will receive $7.18 million,” according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The amount Alabama will receive has not been made public yet.

Equifax is now offering affected consumers a one-time $125 payment or up to 10 years of free credit monitoring and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance.

To get the $125, you’ll need to find out if their information was exposed.

On top of filing a claim in the Equifax settlement, consumers are also legally entitled to a free credit report every year. To stay on the lookout for suspicious activity, AnnualCreditReport.com offers a combined report from Equifax, Experian and Trans Union.