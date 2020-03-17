Donations being accepted for week two of Cause for PAWS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3’s latest community campaign, Cause for PAWS, enters week two.

This week we head to Petsmart, located on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus, where we are accepting donations for pets in need.

Items include:

Dry dog food

Wet or dry cat food

Cat litter – non-clumping

Dog collars

Medium or large dog harnesses

Cat and dog toys, and

Peanut butter

We are also doing all we can to promote social distancing, so we have made it easy for you to make a donation without concern. Simply grab an extra item or two while at Petsmart, or by driving up and dropping off your donation.

“PAWS Humane does an incredible job, but they can’t do it alone. They really depend on the support and generosity of the community to help care for these animals, every donation counts no matter how big or how small,” said Attorney John Foy.

PAWS Humane is celebrating “St. Pawtrick’s Day” by having an adoption special. The special runs from today through March 21st. All adult animals, six months and up, will be available for adoption for just $17.

“With our shelter at full capacity, the time to adopt is now,” says Mary Yenter, PAWS Humane Development and Marketing Manager. “Change their luck this St. Pawtrick’s Day and help the shelter animals of Paws Humane Society find their forever home today!”

For shelter hours, more information or to donate online, visit pawshumane.org.