ACC scraps all athletic competition, practices through academic year

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled all athletics competition and practices through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The league announced the move Tuesday. The ACC had previously suspended those activities “until further notice.”
The ACC’s statement said the cancellations came after a unanimous decision among league member schools, with Commissioner John Swofford saying league officials are “particularly disappointed for our student-athletes.”
