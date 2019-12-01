Bike riders attend the 37th Annual Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Motorcyclists across The Chattahoochee Valley rolled out in style with boxes filled with toys.

“I love to ride, I love the kids,” said Billy Henderson, Motorcycle Rider.

The 37th Annual Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade gives riders the chance to put a smile on a child’s face just in time for the holidays.

“I like helping the kids out because I know there are many kids that are in need so the people that can help need to help them and that’s what i do every year,” said Paul Syck, Motorcycle Rider.

Every year new and old riders come together to share the passion for the need for speed while giving back to the community.

“The bike community has gotten a bad name over the years and this is a positive way for them to get a positive image and I’m just proud to be apart of that,” Said Mike Jolley, Motorcycle Rider.

With more than a hundred riders and a truckload of presents, it’s safe to say this year’s event was a success.

“My wife comes with me, we can’t until next year comes,” said Henderson.

The toys collected today will be donated to the Valley Rescue Mission.