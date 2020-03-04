Hughes scores 28, leads Syracuse to 84-71 win over Boston College

Chase for the Championship

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston College’s Julian Rishwain, left, and Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March, 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 28 points and Buddy Boeheim added 21 to lead Syracuse to an 84-71 victory over Boston College.

Bourama Sidibe had 12 rebounds for the Orange.

Derryck Thornton scored 18 points, Jay Heath had 17 and  Steffon Mitchell had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for BC.

Thornton had six and Heath had five of a school-record 19 3-pointers for the Eagles, who have lost four in a row heading into the regular-season finale against No. 7 Florida State. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Super Tuesday Results

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories