No. 5 Louisville tops Virginia 80-73 for 10th straight win

Louisville guard David Johnson (13) signals to a teammate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Saturday, Feb 8, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift No. 5 Louisville past Virginia 80-73 for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Cardinals led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark’s two technical free throws with 3:25 left.

Johnson’s jumper tied it before Enoch two free throws put Louisville ahead for good.

Tomas Woldetensae had 27 points with seven 3-pointers for Virginia.

