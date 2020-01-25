UNC beats Miami 94-71 to end 5-game skid; Williams surpasses Smith in all-time wins

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) shoots while Miami center Rodney Miller Jr., left, and guard Isaiah Wong defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points and North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak by beating Miami 94-71 on Saturday.

Hall of Fame UNC coach Roy Williams earned his 880th career victory to pass late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the men’s Division I all-time list nearly a month after tying him in a win against Yale.

Freshman Armando Bacot added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Tar Heels, who had lost six straight league games for the first time in program history amid injuries and shaky play.

The Tar Heels finished with a season-high scoring output and shot a season-best 58%, with Robinson hitting six 3-pointers.

Miami played without top scorer Chris Lykes and No. 3 scorer Kameron McGusty due to injuries. Isaiah Wong had 19 points to lead Miami.

