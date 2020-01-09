UNC drops to 1-3 in ACC play following loss to Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts following a play against the Wofford Terriers during their game at Carmichael Arena on December 15, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Win No. 880 for Roy Williams will have to wait a few more days.

The win would’ve put Williams ahead of mentor and former colleague Dean Smith on the NCAA’s all-time wins list but Jeff Capel’s Pittsburgh Panthers had other ideas.

UNC dropped to 1-3 in ACC play and 8-7 overall following the 73-65 loss to Pitt.

Junior forward Garrison Brooks led the way for the Tar Heels with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the contest.

Armando Bacot and Brandon Robinson were the only other Tar Heels to score in double figures.

On the other end, it was a good night for the Panthers as they got 24 points from Trey McGowens, nearly topping his season-high of 25 points. Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson also helped pace the Panthers with 22 and 17 points, respectively.

The Tar Heels are still trying to find their way after dealing with a slew of injuries to key players.

UNC will get a visit from the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.