Roy Williams gets win No. 879 to tie Dean Smith as UNC edges Yale 70-67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67.
Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels in their final nonconference game of the regular season on Monday night.
Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth-most in Division I men’s basketball history.
Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.
Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).
