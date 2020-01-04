Wake Forest rallies from 16 down, edges Pittsburgh 69-65

Wake Forest guard Andrien White (13) shoots over Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ismael Massoud scored 14 points off the bench, Torry Johnson added 12 and Wake Forest clamped down on Pittsburgh late in a 69-65 victory.

The Demon Deacons held Pitt scoreless over the last 3:07 after Panther guard Trey McGowens hit a reverse layup to pull Pitt within 66-65.

The Panthers missed their last five shots, including a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by McGowens with 27 seconds left.

McGowens also had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Wake Forest’s Olivier Sarr with less than one second to go.

Ryan Murphy led Pitt with 18 points. McGowens finished with 12.

