Civil Rights
Civil Rights leader, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient dies
Summer heat continues into the weekend
Video
A passing shower or storm here or there but mostly sunny
Video
Not as many storms today, still hot and humid
Video
Ebb and flow of our First Alert Forecast, but it remains hot
Video
Pop-Up Showers and storms should provide temporary relief from the heat
Video
Opportunities for pop-up afternoon storms provide temporary relief, then more heat
Video
Temperatures begin to warm up, expect highs close to the middle 90s.
Video
The First Alert Forecast calls for high heat
Video
Dome of heat building in
Video
Friday
96°
/
75°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
10%
96°
75°
Saturday
94°
/
74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
94°
74°
Sunday
97°
/
75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
97°
75°
Monday
97°
/
76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
97°
76°
Tuesday
93°
/
75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
50%
93°
75°
Wednesday
94°
/
75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
94°
75°
Thursday
95°
/
75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
30%
95°
75°
95°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
93°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
93°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
91°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
88°
9 PM
Clear
0%
88°
86°
10 PM
Clear
0%
86°
84°
11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°
82°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°
81°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°
80°
2 AM
Clear
0%
80°
79°
3 AM
Clear
0%
79°
78°
4 AM
Clear
0%
78°
78°
5 AM
Clear
10%
78°
77°
6 AM
Clear
10%
77°
76°
7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°
78°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
78°
81°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°
84°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°
87°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°
89°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°
92°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
92°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
91°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°
92°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor, council over mask mandate
Video
Lawmakers: Sports fans may have to wait until next year to attend games
Video
In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
President Trump touts takedown of MS-13 leaders
Video
UPDATE: Georgia reports 135,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,196 in Columbus
Jehovah Witness women remain encouraged despite adjustments due to COVID-19
Georgia governor supports, but won’t order, in-person school
What you need to know about wearing a mask in the heat
Video
3 arrested in Lee County following early morning drug raids
Alabama’s first selfie museum ‘The Pixel Room’ opens in Birmingham
Video
Georgia governor supports, but won’t order, in-person school
High-risk older doctor uses robot to treat patients, protect himself from COVID-19
Video
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receiving chemotherapy for a ‘recurrence of cancer’
FEMA administrator to discuss hurricane preparedness at Mobile news conference
Cooling off? Study suggests 98.6 is no longer average body temperature
Video
Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges
