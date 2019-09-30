Skip to content
CMA Awards
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs
Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour
Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X & Keith Urban surprise fans with legendary ‘Old Town Road’ performance
Thousands attend Music City Gives Back to kick off CMA Fest week
More CMA Awards Headlines
CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University
Recent Updates
Another hot afternoon with highs in the middle 90s.
Happy (historic) Birthday, President Carter!
Liquorish: Pet of the Week from City of LaGrange
Consumer Reports ranks homeowner insurance policies
House Democrats subpoena Giuliani in Trump impeachment probe
Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike met with customer protests
LaGrange leaders explain what “400 Years” celebration signifies to our community
Impeachment proceedings against President Trump expected to gain steam this week
Alabama Power reducing water releases amid drought
Trending Stories
Columbus judge sentences convicted child molester to two life sentences—plus 80 years
East Alabama man becomes state’s first vaping-related death
Koepka has work done on left knee in offseason
‘She’s Just An Innocent Girl’: Mother Of Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Speaks Out As Search Enters Third Week
UPDATE: Police on the scene of two shootings on Macon Road; one person dead
Don't Miss
BREAKING: Man killed in deadly crash on Moon Road
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Tuscaloosa-area elections official with fraud history
Disturbing video out of Savannah shows man swinging around what looks like a dog
Mother of twin girls found dead in Hinesville speaks about tragedy, investigation
CPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl
3 charged with providing drugs that led to rapper Mac Miller’s overdose death
Three bodies found in north Alabama home
