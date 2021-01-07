The WRBL News 3 Sports department had a little bit of a reunion with former weekend anchor Justin Holbrock. Justin is currently a Digital Sports Reporter with WRBL’s sister station NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio.
Before heading to the Buckeye State, Justin spent a couple years covering sports in the Chattahoochee Valley. That also meant he covered several games in the SEC footprint, and that of course included Alabama games. Now he covers Ohio State on a regular basis for NBC 4. We reached out to him to get his unique perspective on the 2021 CFP National Championship.
2021 CFP National Championship Preview
