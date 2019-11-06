30th Fountain City Classic Kicks Off This Weekend

This weekend the 30th Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley Wildcats will square off. Both teams are having great years heading into the Classic. The Rams and Wildcats both boast 6-3 overall records, also on the line is an opportunity to play for the SIAC Championship. Both coaches said this rivalry game and this environment is one of the best games on their schedule.

“It’s probably the best environment that we see all year. It’s really like a bowl game for us every year. It’s something that we look forward to every year. It’s finally here. It’s two good football teams with a chance to play for a championship so it’s a special game this year,” said Fort Valley Head Coach Kevin Porter.

“Kids want to play in this game when they come to Albany State. I know that we’re not Georgia but we have our own history and tradition. We’ve got some legends that were made in Columbus. We’re trying to add chapters to that novel,” said Albany Head Coach Gabe Giardina.

The Fountain City Classic will kickoff at 2 p.m. Eastern.