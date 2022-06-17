Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – AJ Harris is one of the most dynamic players in the Chattahoochee Valley. Several Power 5 programs hoped to get AJ Harris to commit to them. Harris put the questions to rest as he committed to play for the University of Georgia.



The former Glenwood Gator standout played on defense, offense and special teams. Eventually this 5-star prospect rose up the national rankings and became a top 5 corner back in the country and one of the Top 25 football players in the nation.



Harris made his way to visit UGA a couple times in March and June. Those visits sealed the deal and he became part of the Dawgs 2023 class. This fall Harris will play for the Class 7A AHSAA State Runner-Ups the Central Red Devils.