A reality check for high schoolers about NIL

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – College student athletes have taken full advantage of the NCAA’s new policy about Name, Image and Likeness. Players like Auburn quarterback Bo Nix signed with Milo’s Sweet Tea. While it’s exciting for current college players, there are high school coaches that are giving a dose of reality for high school players that want to play at the next level.



Andrew Caraway is a the college recruiting coordinator for the now defending GHSA State Champion Callaway Cavaliers football team. He’s in charge of helping players find the right place for them to continue their football career in the college ranks. He and the Callaway faithful have seen some incredible talent play for the Cavaliers. Current Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby and Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders wore the Cavs uniform. Current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terry Godwin was a standout play for the Callaway as well.



While those players honed their skills at Callaway High School, Caraway says there’s a dose of reality for a majority of high school players. Not everyone will get a fair chance at sponsorship opportunities.



“You know I see a lot of people jumping on board. You know making logos, making merchandise and that’s fantastic. But I think what you’ll see here is really quickly the athletes that have a market and the ones that don’t. And I think the ones that have a market for themselves are going to be a very small percentage of the total pot,” said Caraway.



Caraway also wants players to understand that while there is a tremendous amount of financial opportunities out there, they will need some expert advice as well.



“Talk to a financial advisor. Talk to an accountant. There’s going to be tax implications from this too where Uncle Sam is going to want his cut too,” said Caraway.