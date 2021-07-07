Army Staff Sergeant signs with Barstool Athletics

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Plenty of college athletes have signed endorsement deals this summer as the NCAA has relaxed it’s rules about name, image and likeness. This new policy has also helped athletes at smaller schools as well. 20 year Army veteran and Chattahoochee Valley native Jonthan Shuskey took advantage of the NIL policy by signing with Barstool Athletics.



Staff Sargeant Shuskey, also known as “Buckets”, is currently a golfer at the Division II school Christian Brothers University. The 39 year old freshman golfer understands that he has a unique story that plenty of people are interested in. It’s not everyday a 20-year Army veteran will turn in his military gear for a college golf set.



Right now Shuskey says he’s not receiving any money in exchange for his sponsorship with Barstool Athletics, but he sees a tremendous amount of value with his partnership.



“I think what Barstool is doing, I think it’s great. I think it gives some of those, not so major sports and even some of the not so major schools you know down to the Division 2 and Division 3 level. It gives them kind of a chance to market themselves and create that brand for themselves. Look it brings a lot of attention to some sports and some athletic departments and some teams that may not have gotten that attention otherwise,” said Shuskey.



Shuskey isn’t the only golfer signed to Barstool Athletics. The following college golfers: Auburn senior Mychael O’Berry, University of Oklahoma senior Logan McAllister, and Mississippi State sophomore Ashley Gillam are now Barstool Athletes.