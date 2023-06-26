AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – The SEC announced on Monday which conference teams would be squaring off with one another in conference play this season.

While the dates aren’t set we know the SEC schools that will be coming to Neville Arena to face Auburn and where the Tigers will travel for conference play.

Auburn Basketball’s SEC home opponents

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Auburn Basketball’s SEC road opponents

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

With the release of the SEC schedule, we now know that former Auburn player Allen Flanigan and his dad, former Auburn assistant, Wes Flanigan will return to Auburn when Ole Miss travels to play the Tigers. Allen Flanigan announced this offseason that he would be transferring to Ole Miss after Wes Flanigan was hired as an assistant coach there.

Auburn has yet to announce its entire 2023-2024 basketball schedule but has confirmed it will take on Baylor to open the year in South Dakota.